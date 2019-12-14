Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. JANE DUNKER. View Sign Obituary

DUNKER, E. JANE (nee WADDELL) December 28, 1945 - August 14, 2019 Jane passed peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital on August 14th this year, in her 74th year, her devoted husband of 43 years, Cameron, by her side. Predeceased by parents Dorothy and Duff Waddell, she is survived by brothers, Duff (Margaret), and Robert, niece Lindsay (Daamiann), nephew Duff (Annie) and grand-nieces and nephews. Jane grew up in Halifax Nova Scotia, where she early on developed a passion for horses and riding which she pursued for much of her life. She attended Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick, where she developed her love of swimming on the swim team. This lifelong pursuit led to her winning gold and silver medals at the Canada Senior Games in Whitehorse in 2004. Travel was very important to Jane, beginning with two years travelling in Europe following graduation and many later trips with Cameron and her close group of girl friends over the years. Jane went on to a career at Sears Canada for 22 years, rising to the position of Store Manager in Cornwall, Ontario and Saint John, New Brunswick. In 1994, she left Sears to embark on a second career of 15 years as a Certified Financial Planner with Investors Group. In 2000, Jane and Cameron followed a dream by purchasing land on their beloved Georgian Bay to build their retirement home, Dragonfly Cottage. Dream fulfilled, they spent many happy years there. If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation please do so to your favorite charity.

