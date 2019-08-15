Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. JOAN TURNER. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary

TURNER, E. JOAN 1934 - 2019 With grief in our hearts, we share in the passing of Joan Turner, 85 (nee Bartlett), in Scarborough, ON, on August 11, 2019. Forever loved by her husband Gordon, sister Barb, daughter Sandy, son Bill and many many other extended family members and friends. Joan was a retired teacher. She loved her family, her home, caring for her plants and her backyard "wildlife" - the squirrels and cardinals. She loved watching the Toronto Blue Jays and the Leafs and cheering them on. Joan loved reading and was well-travelled, having cruised to many places with her husband. A gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 12 to 2 p.m., at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. If you can join us, we would welcome your company and sharing your memories of Joan.

TURNER, E. JOAN 1934 - 2019 With grief in our hearts, we share in the passing of Joan Turner, 85 (nee Bartlett), in Scarborough, ON, on August 11, 2019. Forever loved by her husband Gordon, sister Barb, daughter Sandy, son Bill and many many other extended family members and friends. Joan was a retired teacher. She loved her family, her home, caring for her plants and her backyard "wildlife" - the squirrels and cardinals. She loved watching the Toronto Blue Jays and the Leafs and cheering them on. Joan loved reading and was well-travelled, having cruised to many places with her husband. A gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 12 to 2 p.m., at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. If you can join us, we would welcome your company and sharing your memories of Joan. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close