TURNER, E. JOAN 1934 - 2019 With grief in our hearts, we share in the passing of Joan Turner, 85 (nee Bartlett), in Scarborough, ON, on August 11, 2019. Forever loved by her husband Gordon, sister Barb, daughter Sandy, son Bill and many many other extended family members and friends. Joan was a retired teacher. She loved her family, her home, caring for her plants and her backyard "wildlife" - the squirrels and cardinals. She loved watching the Toronto Blue Jays and the Leafs and cheering them on. Joan loved reading and was well-travelled, having cruised to many places with her husband. A gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 12 to 2 p.m., at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. If you can join us, we would welcome your company and sharing your memories of Joan.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019