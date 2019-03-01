Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. E. R. "MAC" McISAAC. View Sign

McISAAC, DR. E. R. "MAC" November 15, 1922 - February 26, 2019 "What we do for ourselves dies with us – what we do for others and the world remains and is immortal" – Albert Pine "Mac" McIsaac was the last of 3 children born to Howard and Maude (nee Kickham), who had left their native Prince Edward Island after World War I for Balcarres, Saskatchewan, where Howard, known for his prodigious strength, found work as a blacksmith. The Great Depression followed soon thereafter and a large measure of Dad's personality was forged in those hard scrabble years on the Prairies where he watched his mother, like so many others of that generation, struggle to provide for her children. With the advent of World War II Dad enlisted with the R.C.A.F. and fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot. Dad was successfully awarded his wings in August of 1942 in Calgary, Alberta. He was then posted to Malton, Ontario to complete further training. One summer eve, at a dance at The Palais Royale he was smitten by a beautiful vivacious Dane, Helene Strandholdt. A wartime romance culminated in their marriage in June of 1948 and their love was unabated for 62 years until her passing in September of 2010. They were blessed with 4 children, Gary (Wanda), Elaine, Nancy (Brian) and Craig (Carrie). He was also the proud "Papa" to 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. After the war Dad took advantage of the Veterans Bill to return to school and ultimately obtained his medical degree from Dalhousie in 1957. Dad began and completed his career as a Family Practitioner in Streetsville where he and his partners, Dr. Jack Dodds and Dr. Keith MacDonald established the Streetsville Medical Centre (1962). Dad, a keen diagnostician, was the consummate country Doctor who regularly made house calls and who delivered over 2,000 babies to the growing Streetsville community. Dad was also privileged to serve the Carmelite Sisters Nursing home where he dedicated over 50 years of compassionate care to its residents and the Carmelite Sisters themselves. Dad is resting at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. Visitation Friday, March 1st from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m., St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1150 Monks Passage, Oakville followed by a private interment at Streetsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Carmelite Sisters of Canada, 1720 Sherwood Forest Circle, Mississauga, Ontario L5K 1R1 or to a charity of your choice.

McISAAC, DR. E. R. "MAC" November 15, 1922 - February 26, 2019 "What we do for ourselves dies with us – what we do for others and the world remains and is immortal" – Albert Pine "Mac" McIsaac was the last of 3 children born to Howard and Maude (nee Kickham), who had left their native Prince Edward Island after World War I for Balcarres, Saskatchewan, where Howard, known for his prodigious strength, found work as a blacksmith. The Great Depression followed soon thereafter and a large measure of Dad's personality was forged in those hard scrabble years on the Prairies where he watched his mother, like so many others of that generation, struggle to provide for her children. With the advent of World War II Dad enlisted with the R.C.A.F. and fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot. Dad was successfully awarded his wings in August of 1942 in Calgary, Alberta. He was then posted to Malton, Ontario to complete further training. One summer eve, at a dance at The Palais Royale he was smitten by a beautiful vivacious Dane, Helene Strandholdt. A wartime romance culminated in their marriage in June of 1948 and their love was unabated for 62 years until her passing in September of 2010. They were blessed with 4 children, Gary (Wanda), Elaine, Nancy (Brian) and Craig (Carrie). He was also the proud "Papa" to 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. After the war Dad took advantage of the Veterans Bill to return to school and ultimately obtained his medical degree from Dalhousie in 1957. Dad began and completed his career as a Family Practitioner in Streetsville where he and his partners, Dr. Jack Dodds and Dr. Keith MacDonald established the Streetsville Medical Centre (1962). Dad, a keen diagnostician, was the consummate country Doctor who regularly made house calls and who delivered over 2,000 babies to the growing Streetsville community. Dad was also privileged to serve the Carmelite Sisters Nursing home where he dedicated over 50 years of compassionate care to its residents and the Carmelite Sisters themselves. Dad is resting at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. Visitation Friday, March 1st from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m., St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1150 Monks Passage, Oakville followed by a private interment at Streetsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Carmelite Sisters of Canada, 1720 Sherwood Forest Circle, Mississauga, Ontario L5K 1R1 or to a charity of your choice. Funeral Home Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville

64 Lakeshore Road West

Oakville , ON L6K 1E1

(905) 844-2600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close