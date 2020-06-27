WALTERS, E. RAYMOND 1927 – 2020 Died peacefully at his home in Port Perry, ON, on June 23, 2020, in his 94th year. He was born in his grandfather's house in Uxbridge, ON, on February 26, 1927. Between these two bookend events 16 km apart, spanned a remarkable life as full and rich as they come. Ray was the son of Lloyd Walters and Mary Stephen, both of Uxbridge. After the family moved to Toronto, Ray spent his boyhood summers in Uxbridge, working at the harness shop on Brock Street owned by his grandfather Albert A. Walters. The store was a gathering place for all the farmers in the area who could buy, exchange or barter anything from Albert, an unparalleled packrat. Ray learned at the harness shop never to throw anything away - and he never did. Ray studied art at Northern Vocational School (now Northern Secondary), and went on to a long career in commercial art as co-founder and president of Art and Design Studios (ADS) Ltd. on Merton Street in Toronto, retiring in 1995. He also owned the Merton Gallery and ADS Film Productions. Ray was predeceased in 2018, by Lois, his beloved wife of nearly 66 years, and his brother Jim, in 2012. He leaves behind sons, Kevin, Cameron (Janice) and Christopher (Randy), and his grandson Peter (Jessica), as well a garage full of things he never threw away. Interment to take place at Ingoldsby Pioneer Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). Charitable donations in Ray's memory are welcome to the Arts & Letters Club of Toronto Foundation to assist youth in the arts. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.