DORGAN SR., Eamonn Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary. Loving father of nine, cherished grandfather of thirty and dear great-grandfather to four. Eamonn was also brother to eight siblings. Friends may visit at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) Etobicoke, on Thursday, April 11th from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, 3914 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, on Friday, April 12th at 10:30 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to www.futuresforchildren.ca Online condolences received at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019