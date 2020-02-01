|
SAMUELS, Eardley Leonard William 1932 – 2020 Eardley Samuels, retired Shell Oil executive, chorister and bon vivant pillar of his community, passed away on January 21, 2020. He was 87. Born into a musical family from a small village in the Nilgiri Hills, South India, Eardley would go on to travel the world for business and pleasure, making homes in Canada, Australia and the United States. His powerful bass voice could be heard in the Bombay Madrigal Singers, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, Montreal Elgar Choir, and New York Choral Society among others. More informally, he could quickly spark impromptu sing-a-longs in living rooms, on street corners and in many far-flung watering holes. His compelling renditions of Ol' Man River or The Holy City still reverberate in the memories of many who heard them. An elder in churches in Bombay, Toronto and Montreal, he strove to better the world around him through unflagging service in the Round Table, Kinsmen, Rotary and Probus Clubs. And he did it all with a twinkle in his eye, a sense of fun, and the occasional refreshing sip of single malt whisky! Throughout his life Eardley loved to travel, meet new people, and experience new things. He marvelled at the wonders of the world around him, roaming happily through more than 100 countries, leaving a deep impression on all he met. Even as he slowed in later life, there was always something beyond the next hill. An extraordinary journey reached its end at the Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, whose nurses and staff made his last days as comfortable as could be, for which his family is very grateful. Eardley's charisma, sense of humour and zest for life will be sorely missed by his many friends and loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Celine; children Duncan (Linda), Gordon (Donna) and Wendy (Ric); and grandchildren Anthony, Jacqueline, Danielle and Elena. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ First United, 1700 Mazo Cr., Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020