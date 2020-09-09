GAMSBY, Earl Campbell Born August 26, 1928, in Toronto, Ontario. Accomplished bank manager for CIBC and avid cottager during his retirement at the idyllic Buckhorn family cottage. Earl passed away peacefully, on September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Allison Ward (nee Gamsby). Loving father of Beverley Foresta and her husband Roberto, and to Brian Gamsby and his wife Tracey. Cherished grandfather to Eryn, Courtney, Paige, Brennan, Shawna and Taylor. Much loved great-grandfather to Cruz and Lennyn. Due to the pandemic, the family will be having a private funeral service for Earl. To leave condolences, please refer to Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre website at giffenmackdanforth.com