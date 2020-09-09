1/
Earl Campbell GAMSBY
GAMSBY, Earl Campbell Born August 26, 1928, in Toronto, Ontario. Accomplished bank manager for CIBC and avid cottager during his retirement at the idyllic Buckhorn family cottage. Earl passed away peacefully, on September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Allison Ward (nee Gamsby). Loving father of Beverley Foresta and her husband Roberto, and to Brian Gamsby and his wife Tracey. Cherished grandfather to Eryn, Courtney, Paige, Brennan, Shawna and Taylor. Much loved great-grandfather to Cruz and Lennyn. Due to the pandemic, the family will be having a private funeral service for Earl. To leave condolences, please refer to Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre website at giffenmackdanforth.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
4166983121
