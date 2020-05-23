BROMLEY, EARL EDWARD Earl Edward Bromley passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 91 years old. Earl was the beloved husband of Norma (nee Durant); loving father of Elaine (Ted), Carol (G.P.), Louise (Brian) and Gale (Jim) and brother to sister Joan McNeil of Calgary, and predeceased by sister Shirley Houghton and parents, Edward and Ivy Bromley. Earl will be fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Earl and Norma spent many happy years raising their family in Don Mills, summering at the cottage in Keswick, Ontario, and retirement for 32 years in Richmond, B.C., until their return to Newmarket, Ontario last June. Earl enjoyed curling, lawn bowling, square dancing and had a great appreciation for music and singing. As a teen, he performed with the Anglican Young People's Association and in Gilbert and Sullivan productions in Toronto. As a young man, Earl was a soloist with Fairlawn Avenue United Church, Church of the Redeemer, Calvin Presbyterian Church and as a member of the Toronto Philharmonic Choir. Earl's career started with the Service Glass Company, as a journeyman, in refrigeration, with Simms Motor Units, and later a property manager, at Queen's Quay Terminal, Market Square and for Royal LePage Properties in Vancouver prior to his retirement. He will be missed by their many friends and relatives in Ontario and B.C. Due to the current health situation, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to help fight COVID-19. donate.sunnybrook.ca OR canadahelps.org. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.