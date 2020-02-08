Home

More Obituaries for EARL CHURCHILL
EARL HERBERT FRANCES CHURCHILL

EARL HERBERT FRANCES CHURCHILL Obituary
CHURCHILL, EARL HERBERT FRANCES July 18, 1934, Corner Brook, NL - January 22, 2020, Kingston, ON A sailor in his youth, (Royal Canadian Navy, 1952-1957), sadly, Earl passed away at Kingston General Hospital, on January 22, 2020. He was 85. He loved music, especially classical and opera, but NO Wagner please! Classic movies were also one of his pleasures. An informed student of world history, and geography, he also enjoyed a challenging crossword puzzle. Earl was knowledgeable of, and interested in, many sports, and passionate about politics. He was living independently, active and socially engaged until recently. He was predeceased by his treasured wife, Lorraine (2010), with whom he shared 25-plus wonderful years. He was father of Shawn and Terry (Sandra) and step-father of Cory Bouzalas (Chris) and Michael Frolick (Liz). Grandfather of Danielle Churchill, and Meaghan Churchill. Step- grandfather of Alex and Andrew Bouzalas and Casey and Max Frolick. Great-grandfather of Liam Churchill. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mildred, and his brothers George, Don, and David and his beloved sister, Glady, He will be greatly missed by his surviving siblings, John (Vita), Jim (Kay), and Millie Patterson (Graham). He will also be remembered with affection by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends, especially those in Brockville. Thanks to the staff of Brockville General Hospital and Kingston General Hospital for their excellent care. Special thanks to all of the staff at the KGH CSU, for not only the outstanding medical care and support they provided Earl, but for the support of his family. A gathering to honour Earl will be held in Toronto on Sunday, February 16th, 2-4 p.m., at Granite Brewery and Restaurant, 245 Eglinton Ave. East, at Mt. Pleasant, 416-322-0273.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
