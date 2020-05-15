EARL JOSEPH CORMIER
CORMIER, EARL JOSEPH August 2, 1937 - May 12, 2020 At the age of 82, passed away peacefully. Father to Tammy (Kevin), Christine (Jeff), Sandra (Randy), Gary (Heather) and Wendy (Steven). Pop to Trevor (Cathy), Olivia (Jeff), Amanda (Dylan), Natasha (Kevan), Stephanie (Gary), Thomas, Michael, Jacob, Zach (Holly) and Gary Jr. Great-Pop to Lillian, William and Willow. Predeceased by his partner Sandra Smith. Cremation will take place. We can still hear the harmonica playing and you singing, "Lord it's hard to be humble, when you're perfect like me." Love always xoxo

Published in Toronto Star on May 15, 2020.
