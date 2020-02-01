|
|
SPENCER, Earl Malcolm Earl Malcolm Spencer passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. He was 76 years old. Malcolm is survived by his life partner Raphael, siblings: Mary (Doug), Roger and Jim; niece and nephew: Tara and Kent, and cousins Patricia (Roy). Malcolm was born in Croydon, England in 1943 and moved to Canada with his parents Earl and Elizabeth in 1945. He grew up in a small rural community of Penzance, Saskatchewan and was raised on a farm. His call to ministry came at the early age of 16. Following graduation from the University of Saskatchewan, he spent a year in the Canadian army then returned to study Theology at St. Andrew's College in Saskatoon. He took postgraduate work at the University and later at St. Andrews University in Scotland. Malcolm was ordained with the United Church in 1968 and worked as Chaplain and minister in Manitoba, and later Toronto and Pickering, Ontario. Friends and family will be welcomed to the Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 2570 Danforth Ave., 416-698-3121 for a visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service to take place at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave., on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be placed at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020