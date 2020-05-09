DENBY, EARNEST DANIEL "DAN" It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have to share the sudden passing of my husband Dan Denby, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Dan, born February 25, 1938, to the late Laurence and Jean Hazel (nee Reaman) Denby. Survived by his wife Sandy (nee Ogden). Father to Kim Brooker (Rick), Tracey Hoffman (Ward), Megan (Jenn) and Daniel (Jodie). Grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather to 5. Loving brother to John (Nancy) and Irene (Ron). He will also be missed by 7 nieces and nephews. Dan lived in the Scugog area for over 50 years, first on the farm at Saintfield and then on his 30 acre treed lot in Blackstock. He worked for the North York Fire Department for over 30 years, retiring in 1997. Dan passed while in the Chatham-Kent area working on their new home. Interment was at Stouffville Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020, with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L1A6. Celebration of life to be held at a later date, with details to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Scugog Shores Museum or a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.