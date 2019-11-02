PAUL, Eberhard "Abe" Passed away surrounded by family at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the age of 76. Loving father of Steven (Stephanie), Sean (Kara) and Lauren (Drew Bryant). Loving Grandpa of Selene. Abe will be lovingly remembered by his stepmother Marion; siblings Sylvia, Frank, Karen, Jutta; the bridge community and many friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter, Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel (1981 Dundas Street W, Mississauga), on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019