DAY, ED It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Ed Day at the age of 49, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Loving father to Braydon. Beloved son of William and Beulah. Brother to Terralyn (Mark), Lesley and Ryan (Nancy). Ed will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, Cristina, countless friends and colleagues. Friends and family may visit McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (905-428-8488), on Thursday, June 27th from 12–3 p.m. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to a GoFundMe campaign (http://gf.me/u/tqgssm), which will be used solely for Braydon's future education and for sports. Alternatively, donations can also be made to the following account via direct transfer: 06702-003-5396379. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 27, 2019