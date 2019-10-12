Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ED HAYWARD. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

HAYWARD, ED Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Scarborough Centenary Hospital, at the age of 87. He was the loving husband to Shirley for over 62 years. Great father to Mark (Alana), Lee and Tracey (deceased). Loving papa to Stephanie (Patrick), Melissa and Kingston Hayward. Brother to Ron, Joyce Manning, and Kathleen and brother-in-law to June Benson. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Ed volunteered with pride, for over 62 years, with the Toronto Police Service Auxiliary as a Staff Inspector. Ed's passions were fishing, hunting and a good game of cards, as well as, loving the cottage life. Ed will be resting at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T3. Visitation is on Wednesday, October 16th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Thursday, October 17th, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

HAYWARD, ED Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Scarborough Centenary Hospital, at the age of 87. He was the loving husband to Shirley for over 62 years. Great father to Mark (Alana), Lee and Tracey (deceased). Loving papa to Stephanie (Patrick), Melissa and Kingston Hayward. Brother to Ron, Joyce Manning, and Kathleen and brother-in-law to June Benson. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Ed volunteered with pride, for over 62 years, with the Toronto Police Service Auxiliary as a Staff Inspector. Ed's passions were fishing, hunting and a good game of cards, as well as, loving the cottage life. Ed will be resting at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T3. Visitation is on Wednesday, October 16th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Thursday, October 17th, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close