HAYWARD, ED Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Scarborough Centenary Hospital, at the age of 87. He was the loving husband to Shirley for over 62 years. Great father to Mark (Alana), Lee and Tracey (deceased). Loving papa to Stephanie (Patrick), Melissa and Kingston Hayward. Brother to Ron, Joyce Manning, and Kathleen and brother-in-law to June Benson. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Ed volunteered with pride, for over 62 years, with the Toronto Police Service Auxiliary as a Staff Inspector. Ed's passions were fishing, hunting and a good game of cards, as well as, loving the cottage life. Ed will be resting at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T3. Visitation is on Wednesday, October 16th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Thursday, October 17th, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019