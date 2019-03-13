Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDDA CHIARELLI. View Sign

CHIARELLI, EDDA On March 11, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 92. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Stefano, granddaughter Christine and parents Annina and Colombo Santarelli. Loving Mother to Tony (Barb). Cherished Nonna to Steve (Sijie), Andrea (Stuart) and Nonnina to Scarlette and Sadie. Survived by her brother Lelio (Jacqueline), sisters Bambina (Guido, predeceased) and Maria (Velio, predeceased). Edda will be greatly missed by her many relatives and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Rd., Brampton (north of Steeles Ave., 905-456-8190), on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church (940 N. Park Dr., Brampton). Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice.

