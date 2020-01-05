|
YELLE, EDGAR (TED) It is with profound sadness the family of Edgar (Ted) Yelle announces his passing on December 27, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia, his daughter Linda and her husband Albert and by his son Paul. He will be sorely missed by his three grandchildren Jason, Jessie and Mitchell. Ted was predeceased by his grandson John. For 65 years, Ted was a proud union member of United Association (Local 401). Post-retirement, he played a central role in the functioning of the Stanley Knowles cooperative where he and Patricia were so happily ensconced and engaged. After a period of poor health, Ted joined Patricia at the O'Neill Long Term Care Centre where he received outstanding care from the compassionate and professional staff. An announcement regarding a memorial for Ted will be forthcoming.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 5, 2020