ZEIBERGS, Edgars Born December 1, 1924 (or thereabouts) in Kuld?ga, Latvia. Died September 12, 2019 at Kristus D?rzs Latvian Home in Woodbridge, Ontario. A full life, hard-fought, well-lived and always on his own terms. A remembrance for Edgars will be held at a later date to commemorate his final resting places – at home in Canada and also at the Br??u Kapi in Lestene, Latvia. In lieu of flowers, and in the memory of a proud heritage, donations may be made to the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre, 4 Credit Union Drive, Toronto M4A 2N8.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019