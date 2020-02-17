Home

Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
182 Heath Street West
Toronto, ON
CREED, EDIE It is with profound sadness that the family of Edie Creed announces her passing on February 15, 2020 at the age of 91 years, peacefully at home, and with her family surrounding her, after living a full and extraordinary life. Edie now joins Eddie, her husband of 67 years. She will be lovingly missed and forever remembered by her 52 descendants: Children: Simone, Jack, Tommy, Wendy, Dodie, and Donna and their spouses, Beverly, Shari, and Todd. Grandchildren Jared (Rebecca), Caroline (Justin), Samantha (Matt); Jeremy (Sue), Jonah (Ashlynn), Jenny and Joanna (Thomas); Brandon, Emily (Mike), Matthew and Jesse (Mia); Lily; Dylan (Aaron), Maxie, Skye (Izzy) and Oliver; Great-grandchildren Cole, Brody, Taylor, Malcolm, Edie, Mia, Makayla, Sophie, Jules, Oscar, Sebastian, Felix, Olivia, Jake, Lucie, Charlie, Fletcher with two more greats on the way. Edie is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Bea Eisen; Rosalie and Isadore Sharp; Neddy and Siggy Levy. Funeral service will be held Sunday, February 16th at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) at 3:30 p.m. The Creed family will receive friends immediately after the service at 182 Heath Street West. Shiva will continue on Monday, February 17, from 12-4 p.m. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Edie Creed, please donate to the Edie and Eddie Creed Fund for Youth Mental Health Research at Sunnybrook Hospital. https://donate.sunnybrook.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020
