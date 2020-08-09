1/1
EDITA GROSMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROSMAN, EDITA (nee FRIEDMAN) Passed away on July 31, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. The 96-year-old Holocaust survivor was born in Humenne, Slovakia, on July 11, 1924. She was 17 when she and her sister, Lea, were taken with 999 other girls to Auschwitz, on March 25, 1942. Despite contracting TB, Edita survived almost three years in Auschwitz. Her sister did not. After the Holocaust, Edita returned to high school; she went on to receive an advanced science degree at Charles University in Prague. In 1949, she married author and screenwriter Ladislav Grosman, who won the Best Foreign Film Oscar in 1966 for "The Shop on Main Street." Two years later, when the Soviets invaded Czechoslovakia, the family escaped to Israel. As a vivacious 92-year-old, Edita attended the 75th Anniversary of the first transport ceremonies in Poprad, Slovakia, where she was the guest of honor. She often spoke publically about her experience and was the key source for a documentary film currently in production, and the book 999-The Extraordinary Young Women of the First Official Jewish Transport to Auschwitz, published this year in 18 languages. Her message for the world was: "War serves no one." Edita is survived by her son, jazz musician George Grosman, granddaugthers Naomi Lea Grosman and Hannah Liba Murray, and great-grandchildren Elias Andrason and Atlas Murray. May her memory be a blessing to us all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
I was fortunate to meet Edith alongside my students, first at Baycrest's Cafe Europa and later at her home. We are very privileged that she sat down to do an interview with us, so the world can hopefully learn from her experiences -https://www.crestwood.on.ca/ohp/grosman-edith/. Condolences to her family.
Scott Masters
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved