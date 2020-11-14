KUN, EDITH AGNES It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the heart and soul of the Kun family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Istvan Kun. Loving mother of Stephan, Jeno (Mike) and his wife Maria, Renate and her husband David, and Jennifer, who will forever carry their mother's spirit in their hearts. Cherished Omi of Danielle, Eric, Isabelle, Van, William and Emily. Edith will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca