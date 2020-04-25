LENNON, R.N., EDITH ANN (nee BABENSEE) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Ann Lennon on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga. Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Anthony, her sons Paul, Peter (deceased) and John (Mary). Dear sister of Dave (deceased) (Pat), Bob (Josie), Alan (Audrey), sister-in-law to Vincent (Marlene), Margaret Philips (Bob) (both deceased), Mary Oliver (deceased) (John), predeceased by her parents Harold and Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed by family and friends throughout Canada and the United States. Ann was born in Stratford, Ontario on July 4, 1936. She graduated from Victoria Hospital School of Nursing, London, Ontario in 1957. She then married the love of her life, Tony and then they moved to Toronto, while Tony was completing his law degree. Ann worked at The Hospital for Sick Children as well as St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto. Ann had a real zest for life. Along with raising 3 sons she was an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer, enjoyed weekly bridge games, golf and travelling around the world with her husband, family and friends. She was also famous for her fun pool parties. Ann recently resided at Chartwell Westbury Retirement Residence along with her husband. We would like to give a very special thanks to Aunt Pat and Uncle Bob for their continuous support during Ann's journey these past few years. Due to the current situation, a private family cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations be sent to either Trillium Hospital, Mississauga or The Alzheimer Society of Canada.

