Service Information G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel 63 Mimico Ave. Etobicoke , ON M8V 1R2 (416)-251-7531 Obituary

ARDITO, EDITH (nee REDFERN) Passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mississauga Trillium Hospital at the age of 93 following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of Nicolas Ardito (predeceased) of Mississauga. Beloved mother of Catherine, John (Deborah), Kenneth (Carla) and Russell (Paula). Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Nicholas and Maxwell. Predeceased by siblings Ronald Redfern, Gladys Giles and Thelma Wright. Edith lived her life to the fullest and loved entertaining as well as summers spent at the family cottage on Lake Joseph in Muskoka. One of the first to rise each morning at the cottage, Edith would head down to the lake for her daily morning swim. Edith's love of the lake inspired her to learn to water ski at the age of 55. Edith also enjoyed working alongside her husband, Nick in their flower shop, Rhea's, in New Toronto. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Family and friends will be received at the G.H Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by Funeral Prayers at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery.

