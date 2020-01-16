|
BLACKWOOD, EDITH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edith Blackwood on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in her 86th year, with family and friends by her side. She leaves behind her niece Debbie and family. She will be greatly missed by her extended family Lisa, Brian, Spencer and Jim. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas St.), 905-257-8822, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Donations in memory of Edie can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020