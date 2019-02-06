EDITH ELIZABETH KADY

  • "May you rest in Peace."
    - joe volpe
  • "Fondly remembered by Theresa and Peter Scanga"
    - Peter Scanga

KADY, EDITH ELIZABETH (nee PAVETITS) Peacefully, at Trillium Hospital, on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 76. Loving sister of Pal, and Krisztina of Hungary. Edith will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends in Hungary and Canada. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., at Burnhamthorpe, on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 3914 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to The Scott Mission or The Daily Food Bank, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2019
