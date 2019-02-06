KADY, EDITH ELIZABETH (nee PAVETITS) Peacefully, at Trillium Hospital, on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 76. Loving sister of Pal, and Krisztina of Hungary. Edith will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends in Hungary and Canada. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., at Burnhamthorpe, on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 3914 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to The Scott Mission or The Daily Food Bank, Toronto.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2019