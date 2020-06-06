O'BRIEN, EDITH FLORENCE RUTH (nee HOLMES) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edith, our loving and devoted mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She left us sleeping peacefully at The Pines Long Term Care Facility in Bracebridge, Ontario. We are forever grateful to her doctor, nurses and personal support workers for the compassion and care she received. Born in Toronto, Ontario on June 6, 1925, she was the 7th child in a family of 12 children. Her beloved sister, Joan Hardinge, the only remaining sibling, will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth William (Bill) of nearly 70 years and we take comfort in knowing they are together once again. She was the beloved and always supportive mother to David (Ruth Milne) and Kathy Moores (Bob) and the loving and caring Nan to Matthew (Lindsay), Tori, Kendall (Michael), Michael (Christina), Scott (Laura) and Andrew (Sarah). She was the proud Great-Nana to Jack, Ben, Olivia, Nathan, Bennett and Colton. Edith lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker, keeping an immaculate house both inside and outside. She worked for many years at Kipling Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke. She was a skilled knitter and donated hundreds of booties and bonnets to the newborns at Etobicoke General Hospital. She loved her family dearly and instilled strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Edith's life will be arranged at a future time.



