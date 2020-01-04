|
KLEE, EDITH HELEN "Without music, life would be a blank to me." - Jane Austen Peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Mountainview Residence, Georgetown, Ontario. In her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late Arthur Michael Klee (2000), Edith is survived by her sister Hildegard Mund (Karl Hermann Mund) of Oakville, Ontario, daughters Karen Klee-Atlin (Gary Atlin) of Seattle, Washington and Edee Klee (Garth Hood) of Gagetown, New Brunswick and grandson Michael Atlin (Emilie Brancato) of Toronto, Ontario. Born in Nehoiu, Romania, on August 12, 1928, Edith's passion in life was music. A gifted pianist from an early age, Edith adored connecting with all manner of folk through song - but most especially those in elder care. The healing qualities of her gift were pure magic. To celebrate Edith's grace and compassion, her family are initiating a Music & Memory elder care program in partnership with the Georgetown Hospital Foundation. We welcome you to honour her memory by singing a favourite song with someone you love or donating directly to this new program at www.georgetown hospitalfoundation.ca Edith's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all the caring and compassionate staff, residents and volunteers at Mountainview Terrace, Residence and Memory Lane for making her feel so at home for so many years. A celebration of Edith's life will take place at a later date. To send fondest memories or expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020