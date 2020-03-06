|
|
HOXIE, EDITH Resident of Haliburton, Ontario Peacefully, at Extendicare in Haliburton, on February 29, 2020, in her 84th year. Wife of the late Erven "Scotty" Hoxie and loving sister to Dorothy Anne Black, of Bobcaygeon. Predeceased by her parents, James and Jessie Black. Edith was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and was a former employee of The Toronto Star. She has gone home to her beloved Highlands at Nethybridge, Inverness-Shire, Scotland. The funeral arrangements for Edith are private. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Haliburton Hospital Auxiliary. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 13523 Hwy. #118, Haliburton, Ontario, (705) 457-9209.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2020