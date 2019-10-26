EDITH K. PETERKIN

Obituary

PETERKIN, EDITH K. MD, FRCPC Died October 18, 2019 at age 96. She was predeceased by her parents (Mary Loretto and Frank) and her brothers Dr. David Peterkin and Rev. Allan Peterkin S.J. She is survived by brother John Peterkin (Esme), in Winnipeg and Sister Mildred Peterkin RSCJ, in Halifax. Dr. Peterkin practiced pediatrics in Belleville for 40 years. She loved the practice of medicine and viewed it as an art, as well as a science. She cared deeply for her patients, colleagues and friends. At Dr. Peterkin's request, a memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Parish (Winnipeg), where her deep faith was nurtured through childhood. Arrangements under direction of BURKE FUNERAL HOME (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville. Online condolences can be made at www.burkefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019
