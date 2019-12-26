HEMINGWAY, EDITH MABEL 1923-2019 Peacefully in Toronto on December 21, 2019 at the age of 96, surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of late husband Russell. Cherished mother of Wayne (Lori). Caring nanny of Katelyn and Allyson. Sister to Ruby Coakwell Predeceased by siblings Bob, Norman, Harris, Lester, Marvin, Eldon, Mary, Violet, Hazel, Myrtle. Survived by her nieces, nephews and their families. Friends and family are welcome at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto) on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. with a Legion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Hagerman East Cemetery, Markham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Runnymede United Church or Glaucoma Research at Toronto Western Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 26, 2019