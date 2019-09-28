WILSON, EDITH MAE (nee SARGEANT) September 24, 1924 - Sepember 25, 2019 Passed at Humber River Hospital at the age of 95, Edith will be reunited with her loving husband Roy (predeceased 2001). She will be sadly missed by her daughters Jill (Chris) Johns and Elaine (Gordon) Wyllie, grandchildren Stephen, Jason (Katie), Erin and great-grandchildren Aiden and Amy, and her sister Marge (James) Hutchinson and goddaughter Lorie. A special thanks to the staff at Weston Gardens and a special thanks to Karen and Amy. Cremation has already taken place; a private family memorial will take place at a later date. In her memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society will be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019