EDITH MARILYN HANNA
HANNA, EDITH MARILYN (nee SWALM) Marilyn died peacefully, on June 28, 2020, as she wished, surrounded by family (in-person and online) at her daughter, Louise's, home in Nepean, Ontario, after a short illness with acute myeloid leukemia. She was born in Toronto on March 9, 1925, the second child of the late Harold Gordon Swalm and Allie Swalm (nee Wray). She is survived by her sister, Gladys MacPhail. Marilyn was married for over 70 years to Douglas Harland Hanna who predeceased her in late 2017. Together they had five children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, plus one on the way - Beverley Thorpe (Ronald), children, Michael (Michelle) and Matthew; Edward (Rysa), children, Andrew (Joanne), Tia (Cam) and Everett (Lauren); Louise Walker (James), children, Kate (Michael) and Bradley (Lauren); David (Colleen), children, Lauren (Harald) and Sarah (Connor); baby Harland, who died shortly after birth; and great-grandchildren, Mia, Weston, Jamie, Desmond, Landon and Ellie. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Robert, Mary, John and Kathy. Marilyn lived life to the fullest and encouraged her family to follow her example. She focused on the present and future, not the past. She faced her impending death with stoicism, grace and humour, reaching out to family and friends to say goodbye. In her last days, she made a series of short videos for her family, setting out the life lessons and important messages she wanted to share. During the last few weeks of Marilyn's life, her family, who are spread across the country, had regular online meetings with her to sing, laugh and share stories. She also planned her own funeral and Celebration of Life. In accordance with her wishes, she is being bio-cremated, to lessen the impact of carbon emissions on climate change. There will be a private family graveside remembrance at St. George's on the Hill, Toronto, with a large Celebration of Life to follow, once large group gatherings are permitted, in accordance with her wishes. Her message was clear – she wants a big party with all of her loved ones in attendance! The family thanks Dr. Pierre Villeneuve, Dr. El-Salfiti, Dr. McKinnon, Dr. Spacek and the many nurses from the palliative care team who made Marilyn's final weeks comfortable and peaceful. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or The Ottawa Hospital Foundation. Alternatively, Marilyn would love if a plant or tree was planted in her memory. She saw her spirit living on through her offspring and nature.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Services
2500 Baseline Rd
Ottawa, ON K2C 3H9
(613) 831-7122
