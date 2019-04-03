Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH MARY GOODSPEED R.N.. View Sign

GOODSPEED, R.N., EDITH MARY (nee FERRALL) April 6, 1919 - March 30, 2019 On March 30, 2019, in Ottawa, at The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre. Edith M. Goodspeed, R.N. (Lieut. N/S Royal Canadian Army Medical Corp, WWII), in her 100th year, wife of the late Colonel (Retired) Donald J. Goodspeed (Professor Emeritus - Brock University); mother of Maureen Goodspeed and her husband Ulrich Werneburg, Ottawa, Peter Goodspeed and his wife Frances Kelly, Oakville, and Michael Goodspeed and his wife Shannon, Toronto; grandmother of Kathleen (Benjamin Cantin-Kranz) and Julia Werneburg (Charles Collins), Donald and Clare Goodspeed and Simon (Janet Harrison), Samantha (Milan Lazic) and Andrew Goodspeed (Pamela Goodspeed); great-grandmother of Euan Goodspeed, Jovan and Mina Lazic; sister of the late Arthur Ferrall. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League of St. Vincent de Paul Church (Niagara-on-the-Lake), the Niagara-on-the-Lake Historical Society, the Niagara-on-the-Lake Hospital Auxiliary and the Graduate Nurses of Niagara-on-the-Lake. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5th at The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Lupton Hall. Interment on Saturday, April 13th at 2 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Niagara-on-the-Lake. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to The Perley Rideau Foundation,

