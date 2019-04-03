EDITH MARY GOODSPEED R.N.

GOODSPEED, R.N., EDITH MARY (nee FERRALL) April 6, 1919 - March 30, 2019 On March 30, 2019, in Ottawa, at The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre. Edith M. Goodspeed, R.N. (Lieut. N/S Royal Canadian Army Medical Corp, WWII), in her 100th year, wife of the late Colonel (Retired) Donald J. Goodspeed (Professor Emeritus - Brock University); mother of Maureen Goodspeed and her husband Ulrich Werneburg, Ottawa, Peter Goodspeed and his wife Frances Kelly, Oakville, and Michael Goodspeed and his wife Shannon, Toronto; grandmother of Kathleen (Benjamin Cantin-Kranz) and Julia Werneburg (Charles Collins), Donald and Clare Goodspeed and Simon (Janet Harrison), Samantha (Milan Lazic) and Andrew Goodspeed (Pamela Goodspeed); great-grandmother of Euan Goodspeed, Jovan and Mina Lazic; sister of the late Arthur Ferrall. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League of St. Vincent de Paul Church (Niagara-on-the-Lake), the Niagara-on-the-Lake Historical Society, the Niagara-on-the-Lake Hospital Auxiliary and the Graduate Nurses of Niagara-on-the-Lake. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5th at The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Lupton Hall. Interment on Saturday, April 13th at 2 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Niagara-on-the-Lake. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to The Perley Rideau Foundation, www.perleyrideau.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019
