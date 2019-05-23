BACK, EDITH MAY Passed away peacefully at Southlake Hospital on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in her 100th year. She is now reunited in heaven with her husband Fred of 71 years and her sons Ken and Ed. Loving mother of Carolyn (Bruce Walker). Proud grandmother of David, Michelle and Stephen and great-grandmother of four. Edith will be greatly missed by many family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough), followed by the funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019