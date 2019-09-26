Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH OATLEY. View Sign Obituary

OATLEY, EDITH Age 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep September 20, 2019. She was born December 11, 1922 in Scotland to Ernest and Jenny Randall. She grew up in London, England where she met Ken, the love of her life, who preceded her in death in 1995. While in London, Edith and Ken lived through the Second World War together, including the Battle of Britain. They forged their lifelong love for one another as bombs fell around them during that terrible time. Shortly after the war they came to Canada for a better life for their children. Edith was a gentle, gracious, and caring soul whose ultimate joy was in helping others. She always put the needs and wishes of others ahead of her own. The Lieutenant Governor of Ontario honoured her for her many years of volunteer service and membership in the Oakville chapter of the I.O.D.E. She also gave her time as a volunteer at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for over 50 years. As her friends aged and became unable to fend for themselves, Edith was by their side to help until she became infirm herself. Her hands were rarely still. If not knitting or baking for a loved one, Edith was pursuing her passion as a landscape painter. She was an accomplished tennis and badminton player, spending many happy hours at the Oakville Club with her friends enjoying those sports. Edith also loved to play bridge. We like to think of her back at a bridge table or on the court somewhere with the many playing companions who predeceased her. If she is at a bridge table she surely has a Gin and Tonic by her side. She would only ever have one. Edith is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Carroll, her son Roger Oatley and wife Cheryl Ashley, her grandchildren Sarah McEwen (Grant), Martha Johnson (Mike), Kira Thomson (Andrew), Alexandra Jensen (Erik), Meredith Dalziel (Skai), Christen Oatley Irwin (David), and Bronwyn Oatley. She had 11 great-grandchildren. She loved them all deeply. The family cannot thank enough the caring staff of the Delmanor, Elgin Mills, Memory Unit. These special people care for their residents with tenderness and compassion well beyond the requirements of their post. Please join us in celebrating Edith's life (as Edith would say, if it's convenient for you) at The Oakville Club, 56 Water Street, Oakville at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 29th. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

