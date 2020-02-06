Home

Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
416-679-1803
SIMPSON, EDITH (nee LAWRENCE) March 23, 1931 - January 26, 2020 Peacefully, in the early morning of January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph for 65 years, loving mother of Jeff, Alan (Dayle) and Gail (Chuck) and cherished grandma of Kaila. We will miss her dearly. Will be lovingly remembered by her extended family in Ireland. Family and friends to be received at Glendale Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. "May the angels gently bring you to heaven where you will now have peace".
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020
