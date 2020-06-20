EDITH WOLLSCHLAEGER

WOLLSCHLAEGER, EDITH 1924 - 2020 Wow, what a wonderful, long, happy and fulfilling life she had. Born in Hamburg, as Edith Schulz, she had a happy childhood with mom Margarethe, father Wilheim and brother Werner. After the war, she married Arnold Wollschlaeger, and together built an auto repair shop. In 1955, they immigrated to Canada with their son Thomas, for a new start. They worked hard to establish a comfortable and happy life. From Arnold's successful truck repair company, Ontario Bus and Truck, he designed and manufactured the 30 foot Orion transit bus under Ontario Bus Industries. After his passing in 1979, the family business was sold, providing Edith a very comfortable life at her home in Clarkson for over 50 years. In 1981, she met Rudy Payerl, who added that extra excitement in her retirement years. They complemented each other well, enjoying cooking, gardening, entertaining and travelling. World travels took them to 55 countries, finding many friends along the way. She had that special charm to befriend anyone she met, and so was never lonely. She was so caring, loving, thoughtful, forgiving, nurturing, and above all, happy. That happiness in her reflected in the circle of friends she kept around her, and relatives in the Yukon and Germany that will cherish her memory. Let us not mourn for Edith, but rather celebrate her long life and be thankful she touched our lives. Survived by her devoted son Tom, daughter-in-law Jan, who so tirelessly tended to her last days and gave guidance, and her loving granddaughter Sara, who made her Oma so proud. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



