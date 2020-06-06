BURKE, EDMUND GERARD It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Edmund Gerard Burke, on May 16, 2020. He will be missed by daughters Aerlyn (David) and Kelly (James); partner Jill Hamilton and her children Megan (Ben), Matt (Christine); brother Martyn (Laura); sister Sheila; niece and nephews Euan, Clive (Daniella) and Craig (Shelley); grandchildren Caden, Ryan, Ayla, Isaac, Audrey, Harper and Griffin. Edmund leaves those who knew him with memories of his compassion, spirited sense of humour and unparalleled friendship. A gathering in his memory will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store