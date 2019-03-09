Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDMUND JOSEPH McCABE. View Sign

McCABE, EDMUND JOSEPH Edmund (Ed) Joseph McCabe, age 86, of North York, Ontario, died on Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Loving husband of Judith (McDonough) and beloved father of Sarah and Neal. He was born on August 24, 1932, in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay), Ontario and was preceded in death by his parents, sister Florence and brothers Earle and Alfred. Edmund was a Queen's University Civil Engineering graduate and earned a Master of Engineering in 1965 from the University of California, Berkeley. A long and distinguished career followed with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Following his retirement in 1993, he was active with local hobby groups and helped create and staff BookEnds, the book store run by North Chapter Friends of the Toronto Public Library. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., North York. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward The Confessor Church, 75 Churchill Ave., North York. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, at 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill, will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Friends of Toronto Public Library, North Chapter," at 5120 Yonge St., North York, Ontario, M2N 5N9, Canada. Condolences



6150 Yonge Street

North York , ON M2M 3W9

