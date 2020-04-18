RALPH, EDMUND VERNARD Age 92. It is with great sadness that our family announce the passing of Ed on April 12, 2020. Born on July 11, 1927 in Toronto to Margaret (nee McIntyre) and Edmund R. Ralph. Loved and cherished by his Wife of 68 years, Phyllis Ralph (nee Newell) and by his Children David Ralph (Kim), Corinne Grant (David) and Warren Ralph (Rita). Proud Grandfather of Jennifer (Stuart), Jeffrey (Claire), Amanda (Handelle), Michael, Douglas, Derek (Angela) and Craig (Kristi) and Great-Grampa to Laila, Karyan, Carter and Hunter. Ed was predeceased by his brothers Bruce and Bob Ralph. Ed had a large extended family and many friends who always enjoyed his infectious laugh and conversations, both serious and not serious. Graduated with a BA from the University of Toronto and received his Masters of Social Work from the University of British Columbia. An enthusiastic Social Worker for both the Children's Aid Society and the Ontario Government. The greatest joy in his life was spending time with his family and friends. Ed enjoyed camping and boating, as can be attested to by his children who spent many summers on road trips around Canada and the United States. Ed and Phyllis also enjoyed travelling to all corners of the world. Residing most of the time in Don Mills where they were active members of the Church of the Ascension. Ed was a proud Mason and a Past District Deputy Grand Master of Toronto District 5, a member of the Ashlar/St. Clair Lodge No. 247 and a Life Member and Past Master of The Heritage Lodge No. 730. Ed was a very strong supporter of the Black Creek Lodge project and was instrumental in the promotion of the Liaskis painting of the building, copies of which grace many Lodge buildings. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to everyone at V!VA Mississauga Retirement Community, LHIN, CarePartners and Credit Valley Hospital for their outstanding care and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date so that the family and many friends can share their memories of Ed. Donations can be made in Ed's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ca/en/donate/?region=on or the Community Share Food Bank at the Church of the Ascension https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-community-share-food-bank-inc/.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.