HIGGINS, EDNA AGNES (nee SYLVESTER) Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) John Higgins, passed away peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses at Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville, Ontario, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 103 years. Dear mother of Michael (Joanne Carrelli), Eileen (Peter Content), Donald (Linda Griffiths), Maureen (Larry O'Connor) and James (Tamara Rudnicki). Edna leaves an amazing legacy of 12 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great- Great-Grandchild. Edna was born March 7, 1916 and raised in Montreal, Quebec. She was the 8th and the last surviving of 9 children of Mary Anne (Reidy) and Joseph Sylvester. Edna reached centenary status by: walking, swimming, tennis and most important - genetics. Parents and two brothers lived to their 90's and one sister to 100. A funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds Street, Oakville, on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Following the funeral mass, a reception will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 23, 2019