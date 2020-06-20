SPARKS, EDNA ANNE (nee SMITH) Passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle, surrounded by her family at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 66. Cherished and loved wife of David Sparks. Loving mother of Zachary Sparks (Nicole) and Jane Hillier (Luke). Beloved grandmother of Noah, Gabriel, Leah and Emmett. Dear sister of Genevieve Bruce (Mike) and sister-in-law of David Patterson. Predeceased by her parents William and Mary Smith, by her sister Mary Patterson and by her brothers Clement Smith, Bill Smith and Alban Smith. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Edna's life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Edna may be made to Hospice Simcoe, Barrie and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to share their stories and condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.