|
|
BROWN, EDNA (nee STICKLEY) Passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of William Brown. Daughter of the late Edgar and Edith Stickley. Sister of Gordon (Ruth deceased), Eldon (Margaret) and predeceased by brother Harvey (Gladys) and sisters, Dorothy Bossert (Paul deceased) and Mina Vanderbent (Bruce deceased). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Tuesday, January 14th, from 11:30 a.m., until time of service in the chapel at 12 noon. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020