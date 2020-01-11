Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for EDNA BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDNA BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDNA BROWN Obituary
BROWN, EDNA (nee STICKLEY) Passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of William Brown. Daughter of the late Edgar and Edith Stickley. Sister of Gordon (Ruth deceased), Eldon (Margaret) and predeceased by brother Harvey (Gladys) and sisters, Dorothy Bossert (Paul deceased) and Mina Vanderbent (Bruce deceased). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Tuesday, January 14th, from 11:30 a.m., until time of service in the chapel at 12 noon. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -