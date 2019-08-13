COOPER, EDNA (KERBEL) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Irving Cooper and loving mother of Jerry and Sharon Cooper and Rodeen and Ralph Antrobus. Dear Bubie to grandchildren Tami Antrobus, Sarah and Thomas Weber and Adam Cooper and Shoshi Greengarten. She was blessed with and took delight in her great-grandchildren Jessica and Rachel Ferguson, Elena and Naomi Weber and Isaac, Orli and Noa Cooper. Dear sister of the late Anjou and Joe Silver, Philip and Anne Kerbel, Betty and Louis Rayman, Sarah and Joseph Lipsky, Laike and Moshe Blaiberg and Maurice and Gert Kerbel. Dear sister-in-law of the late Fred and Goldie Cooper, Molly and Leslie Graham, Joe and Lee Cooper and May Cooper. Fondly remembered by many nephews and nieces. The family is thankful for the ongoing care provided by Dr. Shim Felsen, along with the dedication and compassion of her caregivers Myrna and Lerma and the Circle of Care team. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Sunnyside Lodge Section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at 1121 Steeles Avenue West, #1206, after the funeral and between 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14th and Thursday, August 15th. Memorial donations to charity of your choice.

