GILL, EDNA (nee DAVIES) Born in Darwen, Lancashire, England on October 20, 1931 and passed away on June 1, 2020 at Brampton Civic Hospital, Brampton, ON after a long battle with Dementia. Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur Gill. Dear sister to Beryl (Peter). Dear Mum to Iain and Pamela (Rocco). Grannie Edna to Tyler and great-aunt to Tegan. Edna will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many family and friends in England, Australia, Scotland and Canada. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. May your God be with you.



