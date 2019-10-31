POWELL, EDNA IRENE "RENE" (nee LOVE) May 12, 1925- October 16, 2019 With great sadness, we announce the peaceful death of our much-loved mother in her 95th year. Born in Holstein, Ontario. Daughter of the late George and Jean Love (nee MacCannell). Beloved wife of the late Alf Powell. Predeceased by daughter Brenda and siblings Marie (late Alan), and Russell. Survived by dear friend and sister-in-law Shirley. Also late brothers-in-law, George (late Susan), Roy Powell, and late sister-in-law Rene McConnell (late Andy), New Zealand. Left to mourn are daughter Debbie Blair (Don) and son Rick Powell (Mary). Beloved grandmother of Robert and Jennifer Blair, as well as Jennifer Clement (Tim). Her greatest joy was time spent with her many family members and friends. She will be profoundly missed. Special thanks to the angels at Parkview Nursing Home in Stouffville for their kindness and compassionate care of our mother. Funeral to take place on Saturday, November 2nd, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., beginning at 12:00 p.m. for visitation, service at 1:00 p.m., reception to follow. Interment at 4:00 p.m., at Highland Memory Gardens, for those who wish. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkview Nursing Home or a charity close to your heart would, be appreciated. "Nothing is ever wholly lost. That which is excellent remains forever a part of this universe." - R.W. Emerson

