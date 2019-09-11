Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDNA ISABELLA McCUTCHEON. View Sign Service Information Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville 56 Lakeshore Road, W. Oakville , ON L6K 1C7 (905)-842-2252 Obituary

McCUTCHEON, EDNA ISABELLA (nee LESLIE) Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakville, in her 99th year and is reunited now with her beloved husband Frederick and her treasured son, Dennis. Edna was a loving mother to Leslie Jeanneret (David), Lorrie DeGaust (Lorne) and daughter-in-law, Chris McCutcheon. She was a proud grandmother of Marc (Lisa), Brent (Karen), Stephanie (Manet) Jennifer (Greg) and great-grandmother to Freddie, Spencer, Nolan, Seth, Nate, Maxine and Simone. Edna always held a special place in her heart for the Tan Family, Chito Gonzaga and the Donaldson family who shared love, friendship and support with her for many years. Friends will remember her as a woman of sharp intellect and enduring beauty, with a generous spirit and sense of humour. As a longtime Oakville resident, Edna contributed to the IODE, St Paul's United Church and the Oakville Yacht Squadron. Edna's family extends heartfelt appreciation to all the staff at Queens Avenue Retirement Residence, Oakville Trafalgar Hospital and to the PSWs who cheered her days with their skill and loving kindness. Friends and family will be received at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. (1 block east of Kerr St.), on Friday, September 13th from 3 until 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Paul's United Church, 454 Rebecca St., Oakville, on Saturday, September 14th at 10:00 a.m. Donations, in memory of Edna, to a charity of your choosing would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at



