GIBSON, EDNA LORRAINE It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of the indomitable, curious, and sparkling Edna Lorraine Gibson (lovingly also known as Luce/Auntie Edna) in her 94th year, at her residence, Christie Gardens in Toronto, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Under current restrictions we were unable to be with her. But, shortly before her death, Edna received a blessing via telephone from her dear friend Reverend Shirley Dyck. Edna was born January 21, 1927 in Grand Valley, Ontario to the late Flossie and Lorne Davis. She was predeceased by her husband Bob, her brother and sisters George (Mary), Ruth, and Anne, sister-in-law Helen (Walter), and brothers-in-law Joe (Peggy) and George (Helen). "Mrs. G" is survived by her very loved daughter and son, Lorrie (Brian) of Toronto, John (Barbara) of Kenora, and her brother-in-law, Charles Bryan (Shirley) of Belwood. Joining us in mourning are her many nieces, nephews and their families. Edna was beloved by all who knew her including a vast network of dear friends far and near and her fellow residents and staff of Christie Gardens - all share in the loss of this incredible and spirited lady. Her early years were spent on the home farm before moving to Toronto. There she met and married the love of her life, Robert Buchanan (Bob) Gibson. Beyond raising their family, Edna practiced as a Nursing Assistant at Toronto Western Hospital, a Telephone Operator for Bell Canada, and Teaching Assistant at Forest Hill Public School. Edna had a deep and abiding Christian faith. She was very active in Glebe Road United Church as secretary, choir and committee member. She was also an avid gardener, painter and maker of muffins, jams and preserves. Most greeting cards and gifts sent over the years to family and friends displayed touches of her talent. Her greatest joy was doing unto others. Holland always held a special place for Edna and Bob, whose liberation he participated in as a member of the Canadian Army in WWII. They maintained a close relationship with their Dutch friends, the van Amerongens and the Scholtens. Special thanks go to the Assisted Living and Cedarvale staff of Christie Gardens. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada, Christie Gardens Foundation, or a charity of one's choosing. There is joy in heaven! Thank you Edna for all you have given to us; yours was truly a most wonderful life lived.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store