ZANUSSI, EDNA MAE (nee CONNOR) February 15, 1930 – November 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Mom's peaceful passing at her home in Ajax, at the age of 90. Beloved mother of Peter Zanussi and Teresa Dowdall (Andrew). Cherished "Nan" to grandchildren Alaina, and step-grandchildren Zachary and Sydney. Dear sister to Margaret "Peggy" Connor. Predeceased by parents Edward and Margaret, and siblings John, Edward, Mary, Bridget, Hugh, and Annie. She will be remembered fondly by her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She was a loving, kind, strong, and fun-loving woman with a sharp and often surprising sense of humour, and will be sorely missed. Visitation at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, on November 9th from 4-8 p.m. A private family Funeral Service will be held on November 10th. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca