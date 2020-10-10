1/
EDNA MARY MILLS
MILLS, EDNA MARY (nee CAMERON) Our mother, Edna Mills, the matriarch of the family, passed away in her 89th year on October 3, 2020. Reunited in heaven with dad (Elmer). Loving mom of Stuart, Allan (Cindy), David (Angie), Catharine (Wayne) and Janet (Paul). Mom adored her 11 grandchildren, Brittany, Hailey, Alexandra, Andrew, Shannon, Josh, Kristen, Katelyn, Brendon, Carly and Brooke. Her 6 great-grand children, Jessica, Anthony, Sophia, Graydon, Arley and Parker also felt her adoration and love. Dear sister of Joy (late Jim) McNichol and the late Andrew (late Bessie) Cameron. Despite losing her husband (age 54) at an early age mom continued to have a full life. Her many friends especially Shirley and Dee had many stories to share of their adventures together including hitch-hiking Scotland at age 60, white-water rafting and being founding members of the Executive Club. Mom loved to sing and enjoyed singing and performing with the choir "Justus" for many years. Mom also volunteered at the Bradley House Museum, Mississauga Hospital (20 years) and various charities. She would often say you reap what you sow. Mom was exceptionally generous and leaves behind a legacy of strength, love and compassion. Mom, you are our sunshine and will always be our sunshine. You made us happy on even the darkest of days. You know how much we love you. Your sunshine on us will never fade away.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
